ExxonMobil donates hand sanitizer

SANTA MARIA — ExxonMobil has donated 240 gallons of hand sanitizer to the city of Santa Maria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials said the sanitizer may be enough for the next six to nine months. The city has a good stock of sanitizer before the pandemic, but the donation enables the city to redirect funds to other personal protective equipment, said Mark van de Kamp, city spokesman.

City Recreation and Parks Department staff, which handles the logistics, is placing the medical-grade sanitizer into gallon-size containers and distributing it citywide to all departments as needed.

The sanitizer is used primarily at facility entrances, and can also be used on counters and other high-use surfaces when city facilities reopen.

“We believe it is important to resource those on the frontline protecting our communities,” ExxonMobil Santa Ynez Unit Asset Manager Bryan Anderson said in a statement. “We support the well-being of our community and look forward to overcoming these unprecedented times together.”

Leveraging on its production capabilities of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, ExxonMobil modified a portion of its Baton Rouge manufacturing facilities to rapidly produce hand sanitizer.

— Mitchell White