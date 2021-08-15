FABIAN, Bengt “Bing” R.

11/28/1929 – 7/9/2021

Bing Fabian passed away on July 9, 2021. He was born in Winnipeg, Canada, and had a passion for adventure. When Bing was 24, he went on a world-wide trek for 2 years traveling by cargo ship, rail, plane, and he worked in different countries. He visited many areas including: New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Burma, India, Sri Lanka, Africa, England, and eastern Canada.

He tried visiting the west coast of Africa (Mombasa and Kenya) but he could not disembark since the Government stated he did not have enough funds to sustain himself. Thus, he was not able to get off ship at Mombasa.

His overseas jobs included working for the New Zealand railroad, unloading sugar cane at a mill in Australia, and working for the Rhodesian government exploring for copper deposits (he worked in large fields where wild animals roamed).

He left Winnipeg for Santa Monica, CA, on January 1, 1958. In Santa Monica, he worked for General Telephone (now Verizon), where he worked for 29 years and retired in Santa Barbara, CA in 1988.

He enjoyed camping, traveling, flying large radio-controlled model airplanes, and golfing 3 times a week. He made 12 holes-in-one.

He is survived by a loving daughter, Annicka Fabian, a sister, Sonja McDougall, nieces Brenda and Kim McDougall, and great-niece Nicole McDougall. Also, he is survived by a loving companion of 40 years, Nadine Anderson, and her lovely children, Debby Rexford, Scott Thomas (son-in-law), and Bob Anderson. He was also loved by 2 of Nadine Anderson’s sons, Ken and Bryan Anderson, who preceded his death. He is also survived by Nadine Anderson’s 8 grandchildren whom he had the pleasure of watching grow up: Ali, Teagan, Tiana, Sofia, Bobby, and Race Anderson; and Amber and Autumn Rexford. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Anna Fabian.

There will be a private memorial service to honor his life at a later date.