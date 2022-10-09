Facing the rules of liberal vengeance

I thought about writing how the leftists turned hurricane Ian, like every disaster, into another moment for political gain even before the first house was blown away. But too cliché.

Or expounding on the story of the school teacher kidnapped by a man with a long criminal record who was running around loose on the streets and how this young defenseless mom was shot in the back of the head. But that story was already buried along with Eliza Fletcher because it didn’t fit the leftist narrative based upon skin color.

Or about how the Biden group sold off a bunch of our oil reserves to China just in time for the U.S. to deal with a major natural disaster and the crisis like our war with Russia. But “oil bad, sun good,” even if it affects our national security. Or how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said we need immigrants to pick the crops, which was an outright admission that the border is open. But I need something to keep my blood pressure down before I can write about her. ‘

Or a column about how Vice President Kamala Harris finds the time to visit the border between North and South Korea and announces how America is good buddies with Kim Jong-Un, but we already know she’s a dim bulb, so that column would have been too short.

Instead I thought I’d tackle the topic of how good, upstanding, non-criminal citizens are being targeted in the same way Kamala’s friends in North Korea deal with its dissenters.

Case in point (fictious story based on fact). A Muslim man was outside an abortion clinic with his young son when he was approached by a pro-abortion activist. The activist, in true fashion, got in the face of the boy, and his father pushed him. What happened after that? Nothing.

He wasn’t a Catholic, and he didn’t fit the new American Gestapo’s profile as someone who needs to be taught a lesson. Those lessons are reserved for American terrorists with seven children who go to church. Those are the people we have to worry about. Not the guy who beat the pulp out of a woman in the subway or dozens of kids going shopping without cash or credit cards.

Likely to never get the real truth, the district court in Philadelphia threw out the case. But the Department of Justice couldn’t let go of a good old, “let’s rip this guy a new one because we can.” This will be another good intimidation case they said with glee. It’s not like we have anything else that’s really important, like investigating the president and his family colluding with China and Russia.

The stories are dreadful, and it’s hard to believe it’s becoming commonplace.

President Joe Biden’s people and his new Gestapo are operating under an old line, “It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.” They are on a mad rampage to destroy as many American lives as they can in the next couple months before they possibly lose their power. They are making a mockery of the rights of American citizens. Illegals, you don’t have to worry, even if you’ve been released from a Venezuelan prison. You’re a protected class, and you can get to the front of bus, literally.

It’s terrifying, and every person in this country should be very concerned and better vote against those who support these bullies, or it will only get worse.

With the Biden crew in charge, they have the most powerful law enforcement agencies on their side to carry out their version of domestic terrorism with impunity.

If you’re a liberal Democrat and you expressed your dislike for let’s say, Donald Trump, and then one morning you’re staring down the barrel of 20 guns in your front yard, you’d be a little angry wondering what you did wrong. You’d argue that you’re protected by the First Amendment, that you’re within your constitutional rights. But in truth you don’t have to worry, the rules of liberal vengeance only apply to conservatives who haven’t taken a knee for the man behind the curtain.

If the DOJ went rogue against liberals, it would be a crisis worse than a Cat 5. The Wokesters wouldn’t understand. You’ve led a clean life, but an army of agents are poised to blow your head off because they don’t like what you stand for? That’s not fair.

Progressive, liberal, socialist thinking, like all the criminals ruling the streets in some Lord of the Flies movie, know it will never happen to them because conservatives don’t think like that. They don’t deal in those kinds of tactics. They don’t key your car because of a bumper sticker. They don’t march outside your home threatening you and your family because they don’t like what you said. No, liberals have the market on this kind of behavior, and they know they’re the sheltered ones.

How did we get to this flagrant abuse of the law? One group is targeted because they snore and the other can literally kill someone and have excuses made for them because of their station in life.

The DOJ says the law needs to be enforced and that we can’t have someone blocking a Death Clinic. Therefore, it warrants destroying a man’s life and family. Which is ironic because Mark Houck was trying to protect the lives of those who can’t defend themselves.

This has to stop but who does it? They raided Donald Trump’s house on trumped-up charges, then twisted and leaked information to steer the public away from their illegitimate raid. I hate having my hands tied behind my back and no one around to undo the knots.

We have no one strong enough to fight back this vile malignancy. During any disaster, and this is one, you have only yourself to count on.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.