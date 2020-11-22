Fact or fiction?

This past year has tried the patience and patriotism of most American citizens and seems to be carrying on to what we all looked forward to: a better America and a New Year.

If you look at the past, we have weathered far worse and have survived and come out stronger for the knowledge we learned.

First point, not necessarily in order, the Swine Flu, in April 2009 to August 2010, 18,036 deaths were reported by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Regular deaths, every day in the U. S.: 7,452. Not much hullabaloo was made of this. This is a fact of life.

For some reason, the coronavirus has taken over our lives, our livelihood and social existence, but — please note a big “but” is coming. It seems the coronavirus has taken over lives more in Democratic-run states where the power of governors have banged down the gavel and said, “Do as I say,” to keep it from spreading.

Interesting note: If masks are worn and the distance is 6 feet apart, how come the virus spreads? Could this be that neither works? It is part of human nature, and as pointed out, it seems to affect the old.

Have we been hoodwinked in believing what we have been told by the powers that be?

The next test of our Nov. 3 presidential election has a striking resemblance to the election of 2000 when George W. Bush vs. Al Gore ran into the same but different works of popular vote vs. electoral vote. It took three weeks after the election for George W. Bush to be declared president. There was much back and forth, concession, not conceding — but this was not the first and hopefully it will be the last.

How come, out of our 50 states, all but roughly five were able to get their ballots counted and reported in the constitutional time? But due to some hanky panky, the Democrats couldn’t handle the job and without proper authority, gave themselves more time to count and finagle the outcome. Does this sound like a legitimate election? Hmm, these states are run by Democratic governors and mayors, and in some states, they defunded their police departments.

Another fly in the ointment was their “new rule” to let ballots arrive after the closing date and the “virus of computer glitches” making votes cast for one candidate go to the other. Sounds like criminal acts and should be investigated. You think?

The most shocking outcome seems to be the votes cast for the “pig in a poke,” one who stays in hiding for most of the eight months, comes out like the groundhog, then disappears again and by some miracle, you voted for a candidate without knowing what his platform was going to be.

Here are Biden rules to look forward to on day one: Rescind Trump tax breaks and allow illegals into the country and become citizens. He has boasted on raising taxes, keep our troops in Afghanistan; one day he is for fracking, another day not.

For a politician to have been in Washington for more than 47 years and not make a name for himself, that is scary. What you have done affects the rest of us. You not only voted for the party, but you have forgotten that votes decide what this nation will become.

Another tidbit to think about, we can shop while the virus is out there, but they want to “protect us” from voting in person thus they forced most of us to mail in our ballots. There’s the Dominion computer that was turned down in some states because they found it had a glitch. Did its faulty work affect this Nov. 3 election? Would you believe those who own and run this Dominion computer are none other than Pelosi and Feinstein families, to name a few? (The system was used in Santa Barbara County.)

My reason for writing is, this information is out there and yet you, the public, don’t seem to be aware of your country slowly becoming a socialist country, and once this happens it affects all of us.

We do not want a country divided but it is sad. We couldn’t have a period of “what if” and had those who voted for Joe Biden on one side and those who voted for President Trump be on the other side and watch these sides to see which survives, but this is a pipe dream.

Speaking of pipe dreams, wouldn’t it be great to have a ballot with just the candidates for president on a ballot? This would be the quickest counting in the history of elections.

Of course, we would need those who do the counting, closely watched, especially to keep the dead from voting from the grave.

Anita Dwyer

The author lives in Lompoc.