Facts omitted about vaccine

There are too many facts that G. Westerman, M.D., left out of his letter to the News-Press (“Get Vaccinated,” May 9). To get the vaccine or not, people need to know the facts: The COVID vaccines are not FDA-approved.

Despite the COVID vaccine, the truth is you can still transmit the virus to others. You can still get COVID; you can die of COVID.

The Los Angeles Times reports, “Vaccines can fail … in a nursing home 18 of 26 residents who were fully vaccinated were infected with COVID, 3 died, one of which was fully vaccinated.”

There have been multiple pandemics throughout history. All disappeared without vaccines.

How long is the COVID vaccine effective for? Was that time frame never tested in the trials? How many days? How many weeks? A few months? How many ongoing boosters will the CDC encourage? Will the variants become more intense due to vaccines blocking the immune system?

As one mouse said to the other (about taking the vaccine), “I’m waiting until after the human experiment.”

Children’s Health Defense states, “The number of reports of injuries and deaths following COVID vaccines continues to rise.” To COVID-vaccinated college students, teens, children and babies without knowing the short- and long-term risks is most frightening. No one knows.

Worst of all, the CDC is funded (paid off) by pharmaceuticals including those that market the COVID vaccine! How great to heavily promote what you bank.

The CDC cannot be trusted to publicly disclose vaccine injuries and deaths. Local and nationwide doctors are also allowed to be pharma-paid as well, and without any law to disclose.

As President Washington once said, “Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.”

Is getting a COVID vaccine the right thing to do? No one knows, and therefore, no one has the right to dictate one way or another. To each, it is their own personal vaccine guess.

Gael Bek

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorization by the FDA. Pfizer and its partner, BioNTeach, recently applied to the FDA for full approval of their vaccine for people 16 and older.