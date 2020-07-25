FAGAN, Emmett Patrick

1931 – 2020

Emmett “Patrick” Fagan, of Santa Barbara, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 just one week shy of his 89th birthday. He was born in Manistique, Michigan to Herbert Fredrick and Winnifred Vanderwalle Fagan on July 12, 1931. After graduating high school, Patrick enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War where he excelled in Electronics and Radio Communications. He later completed his studies at Coyne College in Chicago, and began a successful twenty-one year long career in Construction as an Electrical Contractor and Owner of A-MAC Electric. While working, for a time, at the Vandenberg Air Base in Lompoc, CA, Patrick quickly became enamored with the beautiful neighboring city of Santa Barbara, making it his home for the next 58 years. It was there where, in 1962, he met and married Evelyn Louise Bertanyi, and together they raised a son and two daughters before divorcing amicably in 1986. Patrick was an intelligent man, with an incredibly strong work ethic. He obtained a Real Estate’s License, his Pilot’s License, and was able to retire as a skilled Investor by the age of 50. If asked what he enjoyed most about his years in retirement, Patrick would say, with a smile in those Irish Eyes, that it was the afternoons and weekends spent with his friends at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at Mackenzie Park. Patrick was a Champion Bowler who, for a time, represented the United States in the World Bowls Championship Games in New Zealand, Great Britain and Australia. Pat loved his sport!! He loved the traveling, the tournaments and he especially cherished the many friendships he procured along the way! Patrick leaves behind his daughters, Cheryl Bertanyi and Laurie Armsby, M. D. of Lake Oswego, OR; son, Steven “Bert” Bertanyi of Thousand Oaks, CA; former wife, Evelyn Bertanyi of Lake Oswego, OR; brother-in-law, Joseph Balint of Ventura, CA; sisters, Betty Tuttle and Bonnie Billmaier of Gulliver, MI; and many beloved nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Family and Friends look forward to celebrating Patrick’s life on the Bowling Green at Mackenzie Park once it is safe to do so.

Donations in Pat’s memory can be made to Heritage House and Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc.