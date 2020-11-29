Failure of lockdowns

COVID-19 shutdowns are hurting society in various ways

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who has a medical degree and a doctorate in economics from Stanford University, referenced a United Nations report that estimates that 130 million additional people have died from starvation throughout the world this year as a result of the “economic damage” from the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Once again, the poorest of the poor become the unwitting victims. That alone is a disaster of monumental proportion.

But there’s more. There are mothers not taking their children for childhood vaccinations for diseases almost eradicated that will cause these diseases to come storming back.

Cancer treatments and surgeries are being delayed because patients are more afraid of COVID than they are of the far more dangerous cancer.

Patients needing care are postponing all manner of illnesses especially those suffering from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The consequences could be catastrophic.

In June of this year, a CDC survey found that one in four young adults between 18 and 24 had seriously considered suicide. People are meant to spend time with their fellow human beings. Japan’s youth suicide rate is skyrocketing!

Instances of domestic violence and child abuse are increasing including alcohol and drug abuse.

I just learned from Dennis Prager’s zoom presentation that our students depending on virtual learning are failing at a level never seen before. This could stigmatize them for a lifetime because of yet another failure.

Children are not at risk because their immune systems are strong and should return to school immediately.

Senior citizens over 70 are at serious risk and must continue to take every possible precaution until vaccines become available. Future air travel may require proof of immunizations.

A combination of acquiring herd immunity and future reliable vaccinations will be the solution for defeating COVID.

Final takeaway: The COVID shutdown has had more serious consequences than anyone expected. The corrections must begin immediately before it becomes irreparable.

Dr. Bhattacharya’s study in Santa Clara County became the basis for an expanded study that included doctors from Oxford University and Harvard. They formed a team that produced a declaration of scientific facts that has been validated and endorsed by 82 other worldwide medical associations who conducted their own seroprevalence studies. It is called the Great Barrington Declaration and can be found at www.gbdeclaration.org.

Donald M. Gallagher

The author is a Santa Ynez resident.