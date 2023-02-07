Fair accepts olive oil entries

PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and in partnership with the Lodi Grape Festival, is now accepting entries.

The 15th annual competition will take place in April and feature olive oil from across California.

Olive oils are separated into two categories: extra virgin and flavored. The categories are then separated into classes by varietal, which have been reorganized for 2023.

The judges, who are from across California, evaluate each entry according

to aroma, taste, and intensity, ranging from delicate to robust, according to a news release. The awarded organic oils (if applicable) will be noted as being organically produced.

The early bird registration period is now through March 24 and is $65 per entry. From March 25 to April 2, registration increases to $75 per entry. To register, go to centralcoastwinecomp.com/enter-online.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 in Paso Robles. This year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

