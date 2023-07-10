Fair begins Wednesday

Santa Maria event runs through Sunday

PHOTOS COURTESY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FAIR

Grammy-winning country star Ashley McBryde will perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria.

The 2023 Santa Barbara County Fair starts Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The five-day event runs Wednesday through Sunday in Santa Maria at 937 S. Thornburg S.. The family-friendly event will host a whole variety of attractions this year.

From the Hyperdrive ride to ax throwing, there will be plenty of attractions at this year’s fair. In total there will be 10 carnival rides.

Sunday features the arena concert entertainment, starting at 2 p.m. The center stage features a number of performers across the fair days. Check the website to learn more at https://www.santamariafairpark.com/p/getinvolved/fairs–festivalscopy1/arena-entertainment/center-stage-entertainment2.

Switchfoot, which has many hits on alternative radio, is among the performers at the fair.

The main stage will feature some of the biggest musical performances at the fair, including the best of the Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival on July 12, thanks to tribute bands, and Uncle Kracker on July 14.

For more information on performances and times on the main stage, visit https://www.santamariafairpark.com/p/getinvolved/fairs–festivalscopy1/arena-entertainment/main-stage—entertainment.

For Wednesday and Thursday, fair gates open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

On Friday through Sunday, the fair will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices cost $11 to $13 in advance and $14 to $16 at the gate. Carnival wristbands are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate. A season admission pass costs $50, but must be purchased in advance at the Fairpark box office.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Screams of joy are heard during a ride at last year’s Santa Barbara County Fair. This year’s fair starts on Wednesday.

Tickets are available online, at the fair’s box office, and in person at these five presale locations.

— 718 W. Main St., Santa Maria.

— 1557 Stowell Center Plaza, Santa Maria.

— 708 North H St., Lompoc.

— 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria.

The fair lineup features Uncle Kracker, whose hits include “Follow Me,” “Smile” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down.”

Here are some discounts available at the box office:

— Wednesday: $5 admission for all tickets purchased at the gates until 5 p.m.

—Thursday: $5 admission for tickets purchased by seniors (62 and older) at the gates until 5 p.m.

— Friday: Free admission for youths ages 6-11. (Kids 5 and younger are admitted free every day.)

— Saturday. Free admission all day for military and law enforcement personnel with ID.

Parking at the fair is $10 per vehicle.

For information on trolley rides to Santa Maria Fairpark and other details, visit santamariafairpark.com.

