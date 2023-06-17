Fair board appointments announced

SANTA MARIA — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the appointments of Alyson Guerra and Todd Ventura, both of Santa Maria, to the 37th District Agricultural Association Santa Maria Fair Board.

Ms. Guerra has served as corporate secretary at Santa Maria Valley Crop Service, Inc., since 2001, a family owned and operated business. Ms. Guerra is currently a member of the California Cattlemen’s Association and Santa Barbara County Cattlemen’s Association. Ms. Guerra also earned a B.S. in animal science at California Polytechnic State University.

Mr. Ventura has served on the community advisory board for the dean’s office at the School of Agriculture at California Polytechnic State University. Mr. Ventura started working at Poor Richard’s Press while attending CalPoly. He learned the printing business and purchased Poor Richard’s in 1988. Mr. Ventura has also presided over livestock, charity, fine wine and lifestyle auctions as a professional auctioneer for more than 27 years.

The positions do not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. The governor’s office reports both members to be Republicans.

— Liam Hibbert