Faitell Attractions moves to new downtown location

COURTESY PHOTO

Lisa Faitell, the owner and designer for Faitell Attractions, is known for her award-winning East Coast-style.

Faitell Attractions — The Collective, an interior design center in downtown Santa Barbara, has moved locations.

The business held a grand opening on Feb. 16 to celebrate the move.

The new showroom, located at 127 W. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara, is double the size of the original store — 4,000 square feet to be exact.

Lisa Faitell, the owner and designer for the center, is known for her award-winning East Coast style, with a focus in fashionable vintage and upcycled furniture, antiques and home décor.

Her first showroom in Santa Barbara opened in 2020 on State Street, and since then, the store has grown in popularity.

There are multiple different members of The Collective who aid their own design and work to the center. Clark James, an artist and collector of mid-century items, is a major supplier to the store.

Additionally, Lynell Dobowy collects vintage “Hollywood” style jewelry for the store. Other prolific collectors of the center are Cynthia Keefover, Hammies and Trevor Alleman.

The showroom is updated daily, allowing for a new and fresh design every day.

There are also two manufacturers who supply items to the store. Horizon Window Fashions and Norman USA offer window treatments and a variety of custom blinds, roller shades, wood shades and drapery.

If you would like more information on the collections or the center, visit faitellattractions.com.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com