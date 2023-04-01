Falcon 9 launch rescheduled for today

SpaceX has delayed its launch again at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take off sometime today from Space Launch Complex 4E.

The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday, then rescheduled for Friday, then postponed again.

SpaceX did not give a time for the launch at its website, spacex.com, where the launch will stream live.

The launch — whenever it happens — will bring the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit. The mission involves space vehicles that will serve as part of the agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. That’s a new layered network of satellites and supporting elements that will provide for global military communication and missile warning, indication and tracking capabilities, according to SpaceX.

After the launch’s stage separation, the first stage booster will land on Landing Zone 4.

— Dave Mason