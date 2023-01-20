Falcon 9 rises from Vandenberg

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The SpaceX rocket, which rose at 7:43 a.m., launched 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East. The satellites are designed to bring high-speed internet to people living in rural and remote locations around the world.

This was the first flight for this particular Falcon 9 first stage booster. After the launch, it came back down and landed on Of Course, I Still Love You, a SpaceX drone ship off the coast of Baja California.

— Dave Mason