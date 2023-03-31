Falcon 9 set to launch today

SpaceX has delayed the launch originally planned for Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket was rescheduled to take off at 7:29 a.m. today rom Space Launch Complex 4E.

The launch will bring the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit. The mission involves space vehicles that will serve as part of the agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. That’s a new layered network of satellites and supporting elements that will provide for global military communication and missile warning, indication and tracking capabilities, according to SpaceX.

After the launch’s stage separation, the first stage booster will land on Landing Zone 4.

— Dave Mason