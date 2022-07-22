Falcon 9 to launch from Vandenberg

SpaceX delayed its Falcon 9 launch, originally set for Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base, to this morning.

The launch window is set for 10:39 a.m. at Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 4 East. A live webcast of the mission is scheduled to start five minutes before liftoff at spacex.com.

This morning’s mission is designed to launch 46 StarLink satellites to low Earth orbit.

After launch, Falcon 9’s first stage booster will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

This same stage booster was used to launch NROL-87, NROL-85 and SARah-1, according to SpaceX.

— Dave Mason