Falcon 9 to soar today from Vandenberg

Several sonic booms are expected today when SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg.

The launch is set for 12:18 p.m. from the base near Lompoc.

Team Vandenberg is launching its National Reconnaissance Office mission on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-4. Vandenberg is advising that sonic booms will be heard in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

After the launch, the mission’s first stage will return to land at Vandenberg.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the usual viewing area on Azalea Lane on State Route 1 won’t be open to the public.

Today’s launch is the third one in three days for SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which carried the COSMO-SkyMed satellite to orbit Monday from Cape Canaveral. On Tuesday afternoon, there was some applause at mission control when the Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the historic LC-39A pad at Cape Canaveral. That one was for the Starlink 36 mission.

— Dave Mason