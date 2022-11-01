Three days of festivities in Buellton coming up Nov. 11 to 13

CHRIS COGGIN/DISCOVER BUELLTON PHOTOS

Fall Fest will take place Nov. 11-13 in Buellton

Buellton is kicking off this season with its annual Fall Fest from Nov. 11 through 13.

Attractions include carnival rides, games, 30-plus bands on two stages, street faire and food and a Ferris wheel.

Those attending the Fall Fest will try to win a variety of prizes.

Also happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 on the Avenue of the Flags is the “Ale on the Avenue” Craft Beer Festival with 15+ breweries, seltzers and more.

Admission is free.

Bands playing will be Molly Ringwald Project, Spencer the Gardener, New Vibe, Cornerstone Reggae, Paradise Kings, Dusty Jugs and Brass Band.

Plenty of music will fill the air during the annual Fall Fest in Buellton.

Battle of the Teenage Bands will also be making its comeback, and

performing will be Will Breman, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Food vendors will include Big Truck Foods, Sassafras,The Birria Boyz, Zaca Creek and Tinkers Hotdogs.

Among the breweries will be Belching Beaver Brewery, Solvang Brewing Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., M. Special Brewing Co., Topa Topa Brewing Co. and Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Event sponsors are Discover Buellton and the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.

