Fall garden kits available at library

SANTA MARIA —The Santa Maria Public Library is continuing its Fall Gardening Kit program for patrons to enjoy at home.

Each kit contains six peat pots, soil, plant markers and three packages of seeds.

A limited number are available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Registration to reserve a gardening kit is available at the Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main library and Los Alamos branches are open for sidewalk pick-up service. The Orcutt, Guadalupe and Cuyama branches and the Bookmobile are open for Grab-and-Go service.

Other in-person services are closed due to the local health emergency declared by the county.

The library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.

Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and more are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

Patrons can also apply for a free library card online.

For more information, call the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Marilyn McMahon