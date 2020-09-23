SANTA MARIA —The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department announced a free, socially distanced recreational programming series this October called “Fall into Fun,” for teenagers in grades seven through 12.

Featured games include Bubble Soccer, Monster Madness Nerf War, Rebel Mission Escape Room Challenge and a Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Students may register for multiple sessions of each outdoor event.

The series kicks off Oct. 2 with a 3-on-3 Bubble Soccer challenge.

Every event will take place outdoors behind the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St.

Students must pre-register at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register due to limited space.

The city noted CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are required to participate.

Call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260 with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick