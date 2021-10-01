Fall planting season begins today at botanic garden

Starting today, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, is kicking off the fall planting season with its annual sale.

Located just inside the garden’s gate, the nursery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Garden members receive a 10% off on every purchase and will be the first to pick from the high-quality plant selection during the members-only hour from 9 to 10 a.m.

All visitors are welcome — from novice to expert gardeners — to browse what’s billed as the largest selection of California native plants on the Central Coast.

There are many benefits to planting natives in the fall, according to a news release. First, as the cooler season approaches, so does the rain. Most weeds are dormant, creating a less competitive habitat for your newly planted native trees, shrubs and perennials.

Additionally, leaf-eating insects are less active. This creates the optimal conditions for native plants to thrive, helping them establish stronger root systems. Come spring and summer, with a strong foundation in place, native plants are better able to support new growth and produce bigger blooms, according to the news release.

The garden is open to the public daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.For more information, visit sbbg.org.

