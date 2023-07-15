Home Life Family-friendly movies
Life

Family-friendly movies

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
Family-friendly movies are shown for $2 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Fiesta Five on State Street, pictured above, and 10 a.m. Thursdays at Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta. For more information, see metrotheatres.com.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More