Family Service Agency welcomes board members

COURTESY PHOTOS

Arianna Mirell Castellanos

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County has welcomed new trustees, Arianna Mirell Castellanos and Edward H. Tran, to its board.

“We are excited to add two public health professionals to our board of directors,” Executive Director Lisa Brabo said. “Family Service Agency will benefit greatly from the leadership and guidance of these new trustees.”

Ms. Castellanos is vice president of programs at SEE International. She has also held positions at CenCal, Allergan Medical and the city of Santa Barbara. Ms. Castellanos received a bachelor’s in sociology at Cal State Northridge and recently completed the Leading from Within’s Emerging Leaders program.

Ms. Castellanos also serves on the Santa Barbara County Public Health’s Health Center board.

Edward H. Tran

A news release noted she holds a passion for female empowerment and seeing women thrive. Her hobbies are walking and spending time with her two sons.

Mr. Tran has more than 22 years of experience in nursing and public health. He is currently the senior public health nurse operations director for the Public Health Co. in Goleta.

Previously, Mr. Tran served as the assistant deputy director for Community Health at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, where he provided leadership and oversight of various programs such as Maternal Child Health, Adolescent Health, Women Infant Children, Health Education/Promotion, Epidemiology and Vital Statistics.

Mr. Tran holds a bachelor’s in nursing from USC and master’s in Nursing from UCLA, as well as a public health nursing certificate.

According to Mr. Tran, he is guided by the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt: “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

During his spare time, Mr. Tran does his best to commit to a regular yoga practice and enjoys spending quality time with his spouse and 9-year-old dog.

