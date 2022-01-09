Family-to-Family course to focus on mental health

The Family-to-Family course is a free, eight-session education program designed to help family members support their loved ones living with mental health disorders.

The program, which begins Feb. 2, is intended to help family members understand and access local resources, all while taking care of themselves.

The course will cover information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions. It is offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for those affected by disorders.

The class is taught by trained teachers who are also family members and who know what it is like to have a loved one struggling with a mental health disorder.

Family-to-Family’s North County presentation will be online via Zoom, and the South County presentation will be in a classroom setting, following all Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 protocols.

Registration is required. To register, email these contacts:

— Northern Santa Barbara County on Zoom: Maria Perez, family support specialist, mperez@t-mha.org.

— Southern Santa Barbara County in person: Ramona Winner, family advocate, rwinner@mentalwellnesscenter.org.

The Transitions Mental Health Association, NAMI’s partner in the North County, is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating stigma and promoting recovery/wellness for people living with mental illness in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County by promoting work, housing, community and family support services.

The Mental Wellness Center, NAMI’s partner in South County, is a nonprofit that works to raise awareness around mental health by providing supportive programming, education and housing in Santa Barbara.

