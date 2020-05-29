FARLEY, Darlene Joy

Darlene Joy Farley, age 87, passed away peacefully April 30, 2020. She was born in Wittenberg, Wisconsin on August 24, 1932 to Edgar and Mary Dobbert. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jack (Norma) Dobbert.

Darlene attended local schools in Wisconsin, eventually working at AC Spark Plug. Darlene moved to Goleta, California with her family in 1972. She worked various jobs before retiring from Raytheon in June 1998. Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family, vacationing in Wisconsin, cheering for her Green Bay Packers, golfing, playing bridge with her friends, shopping, and the company of her dog. Darlene’s faith was important to her and she was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church.

Darlene is survived by her daughters Beth (Jon) Field, Jane (Marty) Kenyon, and son Paul (Cathy) Farley, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister Donna (Sid) Franklin, brother Donnie (Elaine) Dobbert and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank all the exceptional staff at Heritage House, and Assisted Home Health & Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene’s memory to Assisted Home Health & Hospice Foundation.

Due to circumstances, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Isaiah 43:1b: Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine.

Mom, Go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done