FARMER, Lawrence William

June 2, 1934 – June 10, 2021

Lawrence William Farmer, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on June 10, 2021. He was 87.

Larry was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 1934. Entrepreneurial from the start, Larry ran a newspaper route as a young boy and was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1956. Larry served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps before heading west to San Francisco, where he began his career in commercial real estate. In the City by the Bay, he met the love of his life, Susan and started their family.

Larry and Susan raised their children in Pacific Palisades where they enjoyed Larry’s continued success as an executive at Weyerhaueser and, later, the Koll Company. The energy and vision he displayed in business matters was matched by his devotion to Susan and their three children, Nicole, Tyler, and Joelle. Larry and Susan enthusiastically introduced the kids to new cultures and experiences, imparting them with a strong sense of responsibility to the common good. Larry and Susan loved to travel, most frequently throughout Italy where they best loved hiking among the seaside villages along the Italian Riviera. They also developed a special affection for Florence, where Larry taught a business course. Larry had learned to ski at Squaw Valley in the 1960s and loved skiing with his kids. He became a capable scuba diver and sailor and loved the ocean. The family found great joy in frequent visits to Lake Tahoe, Hawaii, and Park City. Larry was an active alumnus of Notre Dame, where he and Susan established a scholarship in 1991.

After Larry retired in 1993, he and Susan moved 90 miles north to Santa Barbara. While living in Hope Ranch, they especially enjoyed tennis, their involvement with the Old Mission, volunteering at Transition House, walking on the beach, and daily lunch together. As their children spread wings and began their own careers and families across the country, Larry and Susan enjoyed living in Oxford, Maryland, Naples, Florida, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Larry will rest in peace at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan, their children, Nicole Hurd (William), Tyler Farmer (Aniki), Joelle Farmer, and by eight grandchildren, Monica, Matthew, Isabella, Julia, Olivia, Steinar, Talla, and Henrik, in whom he took the utmost pride and joy.

Larry’s life reflects his unwavering belief that anything can be achieved through hard work and education. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are best directed to:

Lawrence and Susan Farmer Family Scholarship Fund, University of Notre Dame. Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu, by phone at (574) 631-5150, or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall,

Notre Dame, IN 4655.