Farmers market launches mobile market

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 26 during the Old Town Market Shop Small Saturday event taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street in Lompoc.

Route One Farmers Market, a three-year-old market based in Lompoc, is the sole market between San Luis Obispo and Solvang that offers customers both EBT and Market Match. The market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 3745 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

Route One Farmers Market will be using a custom-designed truck with fresh produce for sale at various locations in the Lompoc Valley.

For more information on the ribbon cutting, call the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567.

— Marilyn McMahon