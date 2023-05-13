Fashion extraordinaire opens Los Olivos store

PHOTOS COURTESY LOU LOS OLIVOS

LOU Los Olivos recently opened at 2938 San Marcos Ave. in Los Olivos.

From coordinating Chanel runways and Grammy afterparties to the opening of her new store, owner Leanna Drammer and fashion have an unbreakable bond.

“Fashion is my passion,” she said, and her extensive list of experience proves it.

Mrs. Drammer is the owner of LOU Los Olivos, a newly opened boutique in Los Olivos. Mrs. Drammer told the News-Press that her new store is filled with “chic” and “glamorous” pieces.

“When I was thinking about what I wanted the store to be, I was thinking of a rich woman’s closet in Paris,” the fashion extraordinaire explained.

Mrs. Drammer has more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry. Growing up in the San Ynez Valley, the store owner explained how her grandmother was one of her first influences.

“My grandma was a seamstress; she would make me dresses and matching dresses for my dolls as a child,” Mrs. Drammer explained. “From a very young age,I was influenced by my grandma.”

“I opened the store with pieces I love and that I would wear, and I hope to eventually buy things that my clients will love once I get to know them more,” said LOU Los Olivos owner Leanna Drammer.

Mrs. Drammer moved from New York to Los Angeles many times, as she worked her way up in the fashion industry. She first moved to New York knowing there was “something more glamorous for her out there.” Eventually, she found the level of glamor and prestige she had been searching for.

By 1997, Mrs. Drammer was working in the fashion division for Merv Griffin Event Production.

“I was doing shows for Chanel, Micheal Kors when he was designing for Celine, Tom Ford when he was designing for Gucci — that was all so glamorous and I was in my element, and so happy to be doing it.”

Only scratching the surface of her capacious career, Mrs. Drammer also worked with Victoria’s Secret, New York Fashion Week and famous award shows.

“Not only did I do really big fashion events when I was with Merv, but I also produced after-parties for the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys,” she said.

As fruitful as a career Mrs. Drammer has had, she explained that her next journey is to focus on her family and inspire the local community with stylish pieces.

“Becoming a mom is the best gift in the world,” Mrs. Drammer said, “and I feel so full to have done all of those things and now be able to go work in a cute little shop!”

When asked about the name of her new boutique, LOU Los Olivos, Mrs. Drammer explained her reasoning and the heartfelt meaning behind it.

“The name is really special to me. I have two sons, Lex and Luce, and I wanted my third child to be a daughter and named Lou. Even though I didn’t get to have a girl, the store became my baby girl instead! So — I named the store LOU.”

In relation to her newly opened store, Mrs. Drammer wants her customers to be inspired and motivated to dress up when they shop in her store: “I want them (her clients) to come in and find little treasures that they love. I want them to be inspired to dress up when they look at my clothes.”

Coming out of the pandemic where sweatpants and sweatshirts were the extent of an outfit, Mrs. Drammer wants to help motivate her clients to dress up and enjoy the process as much as she does.

In her store, Mrs. Drammer offers many luxury brands and designers to appeal to a chic and fashionable closet. Some of those designers include: Gemma Styles, Migulina, So De Mal, Bonnie Star, and Louis Verdad — who is offering a capsule collection to her store specifically.

“My friend Louis Verdad, who used to sell to Nordstroms and Neiman Marcus, did a capsule collection just for my store,” the owner explained.

“I have done some shows for him in the past and have had a really special relationship with him; I love all of his designs.”

Mrs. Drammer explained that recently designer Louis Verdad has only been selling to private clients and celebrities, so this capsule collection is very unique.

“You’ll only find this capsule collection in my store,” she said. “He doesn’t sell to any other stores.”

In regards to future plans, Mrs. Drammer discussed her new bucket list and a few goals she wishes to accomplish.

“I want to visit Paris and Milan and shop there, to be able to put those clothes in my store for my clients,” the owner said.

Further, when asked about expanding the store to multiple locations, Mrs. Drammer said: “When I become an empty nester, it would be a dream to have another store somewhere else. There are so many amazing places in the world, and it would be lovely to have a second location or even a third.”

The owner explained she had personally curated the store with clothing items she loves, and hopes her clients will love it as well.

“I opened the store with pieces I love and that I would wear, and I hope to eventually buy things that my clients will love once I get to know them more.”

Mrs. Drammer’s optimism showed, as she explained that she’s excited to watch her store evolve and she believes it will only get better from here.

From fashion event coordinator to store owner, Mrs. Drammer keeps fashion circulating in her life, saying, “I’m really happy with the direction I went in.”

email: klogan@newspress.com