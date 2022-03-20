FASOLD, Walter Albert, Jr.

Walter Albert Fasold, Jr. “Walt,” passed away at home surrounded by family, on February 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Walt was born on April 19, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Walter A Fasold, Sr. and Adaline (Burger) Fasold.

Walt attended North College Hill elementary and high school. He was a member of several bands during his years there along with best friends Keith, Merritt and Bob. They remained close to this day. Walt played and taught the trumpet. He was also a member of the science club which fueled his interest in Chemicals. In his college years he forged a close and lifelong friendship with George which included many family vacations together.

Walt attended the University of Cincinnati in the Chemical Engineering Program. He graduated Cum Laude in June of 1974. Six days later he married his one and only, Jane Margaret (nee Luckhardt).

Walt’s extensive career as a Chemical Engineer began with P & G in Cincinnati. He then worked for Sherwin-Williams near Chicago, Illinois. He moved back to Cincinnati to work for the Hilton Davis Co., as Vice President of manufacturing. Later he took a job with the P Q Corp. in Kansas City with a move to the Philadelphia area to run all 14 plants across the United States. Walt moved to California to run the Celite mine, which led him to ULA (United Launch Alliance) on the Vandenburg Air (Space) Force Base. He was particularly proud of the work he did there on the Mission to Mars and many other launches.

Walt’s community mindedness had him serving on the board of directors of the Mission Hills Community Service District for eight years. He worked tirelessly to help bring the MHCSD into regulatory compliance and fiscal stability. Three of those years as President of the board.

Along with his wife, Jane, they belonged to the Mural Society and held many events at their home for this group and many other functions including neighbor Bar-B-Ques and Christmas parties. Golf was his passion, but he also enjoyed wine making with a neighborhood group. Walt was a kind, patient, quick witted man who was never selfish. He always made time to talk to anyone who looked to him for advice or help. A real fix-it man who loved to teach his skills to others, especially children.

Walt is survived by his wife Jane of 47 years, his children Jonathan (Theresa) and Pamela (Wade) Vasquez. Jon and Pam spent time with their father during his last several weeks helping their mom to care for him at home. Also surviving Walt are his grandchildren: Shawn, Landon and Adeline Fasold, and Owen and Abigail Vasquez, his only sister Peggy (Marvin) Sheets and numerous nephews and nieces.

There is a memorial set for Wednesday, March 23, starting at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church on Harris Grade. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Ca 90266.

Other memorials will be arranged for Kansas City and Cincinnati on dates to be determined.