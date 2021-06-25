‘Fast & Furious 9’ now in movie theaters

IMAGES COURTESY METRO THEATRES

The long awaited “Fast & Furious” movie has arrived in theaters.

“F9” is now showing at Arlington Theatre and Metro 4 in Santa Barbara and Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta, as well at Regal Edwards Santa Maria & RPX. See metrotheatres.com and regmovies.com.

Justin Lin directs the latest “Fast & Furious” installment, in which Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew put the pedal to the metal. But speed alone might not be enough as Dominic deals with his younger brother, Jakob (John Cena), who is helping the villainous Cipher (Charlize Theron) against him. Talk about sibling rivalry! The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

Fans are also waiting for other blockbusters. Here’s the release dates through July 30.

July 2

• “The Forever Purge.” In this horror film, a Mexican couple, Adela and Juan (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta), battles thugs who want to continue the now-outlawed Purge. Everado Gout directed the film.

July 9

• “Black Widow.” Scarlett Johansson is back as the popular Marvel superhero in the long-awaited film. Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, gave her life to save the universe in “Avengers: End Game,” but this film is set between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” and shows more of Natasha’s background. The director is Cate Shortland.

July 16

• “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The first “Space Jam” movie came out in 1996 and teamed basketball great Michael Jordan with Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends. This time, athlete LeBron James teams up with Bugs and pals, which vary from Yosemite Sam to Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian, Tweety and Porky Pig. And that’s not all, folks.

July 23

• “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.” Here’s the story of assassin Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) before he’s recruited by the forces of G.I. Joe.

• “Hotel Transylvania: Transformia.” Brian Hull, not Adam Sandler, is the voice of Dracula in the fourth “Hotel Transylvania” movie. Curious fans will see how Mr. Hull does. Back for the fun are voice actors from the previous movies, including Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez as Jonathan and Mavis, David Spade as Griffin the Invisible Man and Fran Drescher as Eunice.

• “Old.” Suspense movie legend M. Night Shyamalan produced, directed and wrote this movie inspired by the “Sandcastle” graphic novel. The film starts with a family on a pleasant tropical holiday. What could go wrong?

July 30

• “Jungle Cruise.” Emily Blunt stars with Dwayne Johnson in this movie inspired by the popular Disneyland ride, known for its puns and wonders such as “the back side of water.” But watch out. The jungle is filled with dangerous animals and reptiles (all of whom work for scale).

