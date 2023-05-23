‘Fast X’ tops box office in first weekend

PETER MOUNTAIN/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) has fun behind the wheel in “Fast X,” which quickly moved ahead of all other movies at the box office in its first weekend.

“Fast X” won the box office race in its opening weekend.

The latest film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise grossed $67.5 million, knocking “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” off the No. 1 spot. “Guardians” instead placed second with $32 million.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” dropped to third place from second with $9.8 million.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — the sequel starring Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen — fell to fourth place from third with $3 million.

“Evil Dead Rise” dropped to fourth place from third with $2.38 million.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” dropped to sixth place from seventh with $1.332 million.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — the story of a 11-year-old girl adapting to her new life in the suburbs — fell to seventh place from fifth with $1.326 million.

“Hypnotic,” starring Ben Affleck as a detective investigating his daughter’s disappearance and a secret government program, dropped to the No. 8 spot from the No. 6 spot with $825,000.

“Love Again” — about a woman meeting a man when she sends text messages to her deceased fiance’s old phone — fell to ninth place from eighth with $400,000.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” remained in 10th place from seventh with $385,000.

