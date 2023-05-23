‘Fast X’ tops box office in first weekend

“Fast X” won the box office race in its opening weekend.
The latest film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise grossed $67.5 million, knocking “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” off the No. 1 spot. “Guardians” instead placed second with $32 million.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” dropped to third place from second with $9.8 million.
“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — the sequel starring Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen — fell to fourth place from third with $3 million.
“Evil Dead Rise” dropped to fourth place from third with $2.38 million.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” dropped to sixth place from seventh with $1.332 million.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — the story of a 11-year-old girl adapting to her new life in the suburbs — fell to seventh place from fifth with $1.326 million.
“Hypnotic,” starring Ben Affleck as a detective investigating his daughter’s disappearance and a secret government program, dropped to the No. 8 spot from the No. 6 spot with $825,000.
“Love Again” — about a woman meeting a man when she sends text messages to her deceased fiance’s old phone — fell to ninth place from eighth with $400,000.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” remained in 10th place from seventh with $385,000.
