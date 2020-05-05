Fatal crash near Padaro Lane

CARPINTERIA — A 56-year-old Thousand Oaks man was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Highway 101 near Padaro Lane.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, the crash occurred just south of the Padaro Lane overcrossing.

The CHP, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene at 2 p.m.

The driver of a 2005 Infiniti FX35 was in the second southbound lane when his vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder while navigating a left curve in the road. The driver swerved left, crossed both lanes of traffic and nearly struck the center median barrier.

According to the CHP report, the driver overcorrected to the right, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and spin out off the right shoulder of the road.

The vehicle rolled over onto the nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of the vehicle. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by paramedics where he died of his injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.