Fatal motorcycle crash on 154

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 154.

At approximately 2:53 p.m. the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle found near the 154 and East Camino Cielo area, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Two department utility vehicles with firefighters in them, who happened to be in the area for training, were the first to arrive within a minute or two of the report.

“They found a single motorcycle rider who was headed eastbound on Highway 154. The rider had subsequently crashed their motorcycle and went approximately 200 yards off Highway 154 and off the roadway,” said Capt. Bertucelli.

The rider was declared dead at the scene.

By 4 p.m., one engine company remained on scene with additional firefighters from the utility vehicles attempting to extricate the body. Road closures were in place for a time following the crash. Additional details were not immediately available. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.