Fauci expects answer on J&J vaccine Friday

It’s been one week since health experts directed vaccine distributors to pause the allocation of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, but White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he expects the shot to be back in commission soon with a warning attached.

During a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Dr. Fauci said the U.S. will likely receive direction from the CDC’s advisory panel about the way forward for the J&J vaccine after the board meets Friday.

“My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form,” Dr. Fauci said during the interview. “I doubt very seriously they (will) just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I do think there will be some kind of warning or restriction or risk assessment.”

Despite this pause in distribution, Santa Barbara County’s vaccine rollout has continued through the use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

As of Monday, 24.6% of the county is fully vaccinated. All residents ages 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, not just in Santa Barbara but nationwide as of Monday.

With vaccination rates on the rise, cases in the county have started to steadily decrease.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 17 new infections and no new deaths. This brings the county’s total to 153 active COVID-19 cases.

Santa Barbara reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. All other areas reported two or fewer cases Wednesday. Orcutt and the federal prison in Lompoc reported no new cases.

The California Department of Public Health also launched a new dashboard Monday, showcasing statewide data for vaccine distribution. As of Monday, 31.7% of the state is fully vaccinated.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com