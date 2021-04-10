FAUST, Charles D. “Chuck”

July 6, 1937 – November 2, 2020

Charles D. “Chuck” Faust, 83, of Sun City, Arizona was called home to his heavenly father on November 2, 2020 with his loving wife Ava, by his side.

Chuck was born to Charles and Florence Faust in Columbus, Ohio on July 6, 1937.

Chuck was a proud United States Marine Corp Veteran. His career spanned over 50 years working with Southern California Gas Company, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sherriff and Yavapai County Sherriff’s Department. His love for firearms and the outdoors lead him to be a firearms instructor after he settled in Arizona.

Chuck was a proud member of Sun City Church of the Nazarene, where his service will be held.

He is survived by his loving wife Ava Faust, daughters Jean (Matt) Challacombe and Jessica (Chris) Larsen, grandchildren Chelsea, Zoe, Chance and Sam, stepdaughter Susan “Sue” (Steve) Kinworthy and their children David Kinworthy and Christina Thomson, stepdaughter Linda Hammers Johnson, who passed away February 6, 2021, sister Teri (Phil) Gramlich, nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life for Chuck will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, 11:00am at Sun City Church of the Nazarene 14636 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. He will be laid to rest at Sunland Memorial Park and Cemetery in Sun City, AZ.