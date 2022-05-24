FAVELA, Rose J.

Rose J. Favela shed her last petal on April 19, 2022, at the age of 85. She passed peacefully at her home, with her children and grandchildren by her side. Rose is one of the bravest people, who lived most of her life blind and deaf. “Through your bravery, courage, wisdom and strength, you showed us anything was possible.” Remembrance will be held at Church of God of Prophecy, 1735 San Andres St., at 1:00pm, on June 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Moose Lodge, 110 W. Victoria St., at 3:00pm. Email: memoryofrose85@gmail.com for more information.