FAY, Carol Jean (Schafer)

arol Jean (Schafer) Fay, age 97, died peacefully on July 4, 2022 at Graceful Living, Happy Valley, OR. We are thanking God she has entered into His eternal rest.

Carol was a former resident of Santa Barbara and member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church until she moved to Portland, OR to be near her family.

She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Cynthia and Tom Arnich and Susan and Bill Johnson; two grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Katie Arnich and Kelly and Shawn Robertson; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson (6) and Avery (4) Arnich.

Carol’s memorial service will be held on July 30 at 2 pm at Saving Grace Church, 13820 SE Webster Rd, Milwaukie, OR. She will be interred at a later date with her parents, Leo and Reona Schafer, in Crookston, MN.

Memorials may be given to Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org) – select button marked “Responding to the Crisis in Ukraine” – in memory of the loving care her caregivers gave her during her last days.

Online obituary at Crown Memorial Center https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/all-services/index.html