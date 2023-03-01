FBI: 77-month wait for thousands of pages of emails from FBI director on Trump

COURTESY PHOTO

FBI Director Christopher Wray

By TOM GANTERT

THE CENTER SQUARE MANAGING EDITOR

(The Center Square) — The FBI says that it would take nearly 6 1/2 years for it to release the thousands of pages of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s emails that contained the word “Trump” over a four-month period that were requested in a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Center Square submitted the FOIA on Aug. 8, after former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida was raided by the FBI. Agents were seeking classified federal documents being stored at Mar-A-Lago.

The Center Square requested any emails with the word “Trump” in it on the email account of FBI Director Wray from April 1, 2022 through Aug. 8, 2022.

Nearly 5 1/2 months later, the FBI responded with its findings.

“The FBI located approximately 5,074 pages potentially responsive to your request,” the FBI stated in an email. “The current average time to complete your extra-large track request is at least 77 months.”

The FBI said if the scope of the FOIA were narrowed and the response was less than 50 pages, it could be released in four months. If the response was more than 50 pages, the response time varied from 35 months to 77 months.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home in August and found classified documents. Classified documents were also found at the homes and offices of former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden.