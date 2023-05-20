FBI is busted

Recently, special counsel John Durham released his final report. He concluded the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Donald Trump in 2016. The American public was lied to for years as the intel community worked to accomplish their coup against President Trump.

Everyone lied about this issue. Including Loretta Lynch, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, Lisa Page, Peter Strok and Nelle and Bruce Ohr.

Will anyone be held accountable for this corruption? Will there be arrests? Will Clinton be held accountable?

What will be done to prevent this from happening again?

Probably nothing.

Sadly, we are living through the most corrupt time in American history, and there is a double standard today.

If you are on the left, you get by with everything. If you are on the right, you are guilty of everything.

And the media is completely corrupted.

As an free independent Republic, we need to do better and clean up our act. Otherwise, our republic is doomed.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria