FBI releases record allowing Biden family bribery investigation to continue

By J.J. BRANNOCK

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The FBI agreed late Wednesday to show documents to the U.S. House Oversight Committee investigating claims from a confidential informant that President Joe Biden was involved in a $5 million bribery scheme when he served as vice president under the Obama administration.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced that the FBI submitted the records after he threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

“After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record,” Rep. Comer said.

Rep. Comer said the record contained “a confidential human source’s conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden.” Rep. Comer also canceled a contempt hearing scheduled for Thursday after the documents were made available.

Rep. Comer said the anonymous source has been validated as highly credible, having worked within the FBI for over 10 years and paid six figures.

Additionally, the FBI is submitting two more documents mentioned in the FD-1023 file for the committee’s review.

“The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the facts and ensure accountability for the American people,” Rep. Comer said.