FBI’s treasonous conduct

Editor’s note: While this is addressed to U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, the writer of the letter intended it to be published in the News-Press.

Congressman Carbajal,

Now that the Durham probe report is completed, revealing no Russian Collusions, I’d like you, as my congressman, to begin a probe of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It is clear that the FBI, et al., were attempting an American presidency coup d’état. In my opinion, this is a treasonous act involving elite FBI officers,.,et al., and this needs to be investigated and the officers prosecuted. Anything less continues to shroud the FBI in suspicions of criminal activity.

Our top law enforcement agency has been corrupted! You, as an American, Congressman Carbajal, need to act upon this information and hold accountable our most important law enforcement agency for its treasonous conduct!

Thank you.

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara