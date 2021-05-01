FCCLA’s Santa Maria Chapter wins leadership awards

COURTESY PHOTOS

Norah Reyes

The Santa Maria Chapter of Family, Careers and Community Leaders of America was recognized as a chapter that met and exceeded the California Leadership Goal and was awarded the Go for the Red national FCCLA award for its growth and involvement at the 74th annual FCCLA State Leadership Conference held virtually from April 23 through 24.

FCCLA is a career and technical student organization for students in grades six through 12 who are enrolled in Family and Consumer Sciences educational programs in the California public schools.

Norah Reyes and Yosuni Rodriguez were presented with Red Rose Awards which recognize new FCCLA members who have demonstrated leadership and knowledge of FCS and FCCLA within their local chapter.

Nicki Pedeliski was recognized as a California Adviser Mentor. She works with both state staff as well as California chapter advisers to expand FCCLA knowledge and provide resources for classroom integration.

Yosuni Rodriguez

Ms. Reyes scored top gold in the job interview event and will advance to national competition. Her project included creating a portfolio of various career documents and evidence of experience to pursue a career in early childhood education.

Ms. Rodriguez was installed as the 2021-2022 Region 7 president and will be formally trained at Regional Officer Leadership Conference in July. She will represent Santa Maria FCCLA and Region 7 as a part of the State Executive Council for the 2021-2022 school year.

The 2021 FCCLA National Leadership Conference will be held virtually and in person from June 27 through July 1 in Nashville.

For more information on Santa Maria FCCLA, visit www.santamariafccla.weebly.com.

— Marilyn McMahon