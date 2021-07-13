FDA adds warning to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome recorded

The Food and Drug Administration is warning recipients of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine of a rare side effect: Guillain-Barré syndrome. There have been 100 recorded cases of the syndrome after patients received the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson released a statement Monday, stating it is currently in discussions with the FDA and other international regulators.

“The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree,” the company said in the statement.

Also on Monday, the Biden Administration met with Pfizer to consider a COVID-19 booster shot. Current CDC and FDA guidance does not acknowledge a need for a third dose of the vaccine.

As of Sunday, 59.7% of eligible Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Public Health has recorded a cumulative 34,793 cases of which 90 are active. The number of active cases is up 58% from its two-week average.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported four COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 1,245 cases. Of those, nine cases are still infectious.

Lompoc also confirmed four cases. It has a cumulative 3,877 cases and 20 active cases.

Santa Barbara recorded three new cases, boosting its total to 6,540 cases of which 13 are still infectious.

Goleta detected two cases. It has a total of 1,838 cases and nine cases still infectious.

Isla Vista also reported two COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,336 cases of which six are active.

Orcutt confirmed two cases as well. It has a cumulative 1,875 cases and two active cases.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria found one case. It has a total of 1,413 cases of which two are still infectious.

The Santa Ynez Valley also detected one case, bumping its total to 1,059 cases and six active cases.

Santa Maria recorded one case. It has a cumulative 11,682 cases of which 12 are still infectious.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 10 COVID-19 patients, and three of those are in critical care.

