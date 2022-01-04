FDA approves Pfizer booster for children 12 and over

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for children over 12 by the FDA, with the CDC expected to follow suit on Wednesday.

On Monday, the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer booster for children over the age of 12. The CDC has yet to approve the booster, but that is expected to come on Wednesday.

The FDA also expanded the use of the single booster dose to include use in individuals ages 12-15, as well as approving a third primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children ages five to eleven, according to the FDA press release.

“Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind. With the current wave of the omicron variant, it’s critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing in order to effectively fight COVID-19,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., in a press release.

“A good thing here is also the change on the timing of the booster to five months instead of six. That’s a big step for this country, which has been resistant to the data,”said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translation Institute in La Jolla, according to a report by Reuters. Dr. Topol also said that a third shot is essential to protect against Omicron for severe disease.

“Based on the FDA’s assessment of currently available data, a booster dose of the currently authorized vaccines may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants. In particular, the omicron variant appears to be more resistant to the antibody levels produced in response to the primary series doses from the current vaccines. With this in mind, the FDA has extended the range of individuals eligible to receive a booster, shortened the length of time between the completion of the Pfizer primary series for individuals to receive a booster and is authorizing a third protective vaccine dose for some of our youngest and most vulnerable individuals,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Fact sheets have been provided for recipients and caregivers as well as for healthcare providers which contain information about potential side effects. The FDA will publicly post documents on their website regarding the agency’s decision following authorization.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not respond to a News-Press request for comment.

