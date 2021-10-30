FDA OKs vaccine for ages 5-11

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 could get final approval from the CDC as early as next week.

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children ages 5 to 11.

Earlier this week, an FDA advisory committee recommended the vaccine be approved for the age group.

“The FDA has determined this Pfizer vaccine has met the criteria for emergency use authorization,” the agency said in a news release. “Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the known and potential benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in individuals down to 5 years of age outweigh the known and potential risks.”

The vaccine given to children ages 5 to 11 will be one-third the dose approved for those 12 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still give its authorization before the age group can begin receiving the vaccine. That approval is expected next week.