Fearless Grandmothers lack specific solutions

In the July 26 News-Press, there was an article about The Society of Fearless Grandmothers (“Climate justice takes center stage in shoe strike”). They want to work on climate change. Of course, the first thing they want to get rid of is fossil fuel.

They lined their shoes up on the steps of the Santa Barbara County Administration building.

Those shoes are made from petroleum products as well as their clothes, food and things they use daily. If you criticize something, you should have a solution. If you don’t, then you are part of the problem. Where is their list of things they do to protect the environment?

The Indians made their clothes from natural materials. They used tar on the beach to caulk their boats. The swabs used to test COVID-19 are made of spun polyester, a by-product of fossil fuels.

Also, California could use the revenue from oil production.

China is doing far more to destroy the environment and climate than California.

I challenge these grandmothers to come up with a list of things that we as the general public can do that will really make a change!

The elected officials cannot come up with solving the homeless problems or how to revitalize the downtown area. How could you think they could solve the climate problem?

Kika Hutchings

Carpenteria