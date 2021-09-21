Fearless Grandmothers to protest ExxonMobil plan

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Society of Fearless Grandmothers-Santa Barbara and its partners raise issues about banks funding fossil fuel projects during a peaceful protest June 4 in front of Chase Bank in Santa Barbara. The groups will protest again Friday, this time against ExxonMobil’s proposed trucking on local highways.

SANTA BARBARA — The Society of Fearless Grandmothers-Santa Barbara and its partners plan to hold a rally Friday to protest ExxonMobil’s trucking proposal.

A gathering is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. Afterward, the protesters will march on State Street to De la Guerra Plaza.

They’re protesting in an effort to persuade the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to deny ExxonMobil’s proposal at the panel’s Sept. 29 meeting. The protesters object to the company’s plans to transport oil in 70 trucks a day on local highways.

The society’s partners are Santa Barbara County Action Network, 350 Santa Barbara, UCSB Environmental Affairs Board, Sunrise Movement-Santa Barbara, Women’s March-Santa Barbara, and other social justice and environmental justice organizations.

“Exxon’s dangerous plan to restart aging offshore platforms and transport thousands of gallons of oil over county roads must be stopped,” Fearless Grandmothers and its partners said in a news release.

— Dave Mason