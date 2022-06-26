Fed doesn’t need to raise interest rates

Talk about inflation is all around us these days, more so than at any time during the last 40 years. It seems to be the main topic of conversation everywhere.

But the truth is that even with the rising prices of virtually everything, we’re already also in a recession. Let me explain.

We as a nation have had nine recessions since the Great Depression, almost a century ago. A recession is normally defined as having two consecutive quarters of economic decline. In case anybody missed it, the first quarter of 2022 had a GDP (gross domestic product) decline of 1.4%, and that was with general prices having risen 8% from the year prior.

Since we’re near the end of June now, our second quarter GDP will be reported in just a few weeks. Because April and May continued from the first quarter to be economically weak months, and June is also in decline, we can infer that the current full quarter is also running negative, or close to it.

In 2020, it only took one quarter of decline to set-off what was considered to be the COVID-19 recession.

We are now again at the beginning of a recession.

Having high inflation and a recession at the same time is called “stagflation” (stagnation with inflation), and it’s a rare occurrence. We last experienced this back in the ’70s, under President Jimmy Carter. Back then, OPEC raised energy prices by limiting supplies of oil.

At that time, Fed Chairman Paul Volcker began raising interest rates in order to slow down the economy, and thereby cut the inflation rate. But this time around, President Joe Biden promised to back off on drilling for fossil fuels and focus on renewable energy, in order to slow “global warming”.

President Biden basically reversed President Donald Trump’s expanding of energy production by using executive orders issued right after his inauguration. These EOs limited production of oil at a time when our economy was expanding, having just come through the previous year of COVID with the new vaccines developed under President Trump.

The result of President Biden’s EOs was the slowing of energy supplies during an expanding economy and the ensuing steadily increasing prices of gasoline and diesel, which caused the general inflation we have experienced during the last 18 months.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has begun the process of raising interest rates in order to slow the economy and thereby reduce inflation. This time around, that seems unnecessary.

Because we have the ability now to increase oil and gas supplies (which we really didn’t have back in the ’70s, with OPEC in control), President Biden should be using things like tax and growth incentives to have Big Oil increase production in order to reduce prices. That would take gasoline prices back down and preclude Mr. Powell from having to raise interest rates in order to slow the economy.

It’s just not necessary this time around to raise interest rates in order to reduce inflation, when the price rises are centered on energy costs, and those can be reduced by increasing energy supplies. Since we have about a 100-year supply of natural gas underground, our current supplies are only limited by how quickly they can be extracted, not by limited supplies at the source. Incentives to energy companies could get us back to $2 gasoline, turn around our current economic malaise and prevent the recession from getting worse.

Stan Bernstein

Buellton