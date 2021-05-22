FEDALEO, Orlando

Orlando Fedaleo of Santa Barbara, peacefully passed away May 9, 2021 just shy of his 100th birthday at Vista Del Monte. He was born in Cranston, Rhode Island August 29, 1921, the second child of John and Fannie Fedaleo. The family moved to southeast Los Angeles, where he grew up.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1942 and proudly served until May 1946 in the V-12 Program, as a 90-mm gun crew member. Following his service, he attended Santa Barbara Teachers College (UCSB) earning his teaching credential in industrial arts and a Counseling Credential. In 1949, he married the love of his life, Ruby Bishop, who he met on a blind date. They had 68 years of life together. His first teaching job took the young couple to Bakersfield, where their family grew with the birth of two daughters. In 1957 they returned to Santa Barbara, where he taught at Santa Barbara Junior High for 20 years.

Dad was a kind, sweet man that believed in the simplicity of living a life with those you love, always finding the positive in everyone. He believed that “being true to yourself” was very important and said he couldn’t remember a time he wasn’t true himself. Things he enjoyed were: his mother’s homemade ravioli, fishing, ballroom dancing and traveling. He loved his vegetable garden and grew fabulous roses. Everyone raved about his dynamite chocolate chip cookies. If you couldn’t find him he was surf fishing at Hendry’s Beach.

In 2016, they moved to Vista Del Monte Retirement Community. His family would especially like to thank Abraham, Ya-Ping, Ernesto, Tony, Charmian and the staff for their compassionate and professional care of our father. Special thanks to his Hospice nurse Andy.

Orlando is survived by daughters Debra Fedaleo and Jan Gabe (Sean), grandchildren Lea Caldwell (Ryan), Jamie Gabe and Christopher Gabe, sister Marie Twibell (Bill).

He will be interred next to his wife at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara. Due to Covid restrictions services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Santa Barbara Junior High in Orlando Fedaleo’s name.