Federal agents and their firearms

Are you aware of the IRS having more firearms than the U. S. Marine Corps has soldiers? It has been reported the IRS spent $725,000 on ammunition. It has stockpiled 4,500 guns and 5 million rounds of ammunition

A December 2020 report from American Transparency highlights how 103 Executive Agencies outside the Department of Defense spent $2.7 billion on guns, ammunition and military equipment between 2016 and 2019. The Department of Veterans Affairs spent $11.6 million on guns, ammunition, body armor, chemical weapons and military supplies. The Animal and Plant Inspection Service spent $3.9 million on much the same including unmanned aircraft. And even the Railroad Retirement Board spent $50,088 on guns, ammunition and similar gear.

Is this arming the federal agents, while taking guns away from citizens, a new safety measure thought out by “the president”?

Investigative journalist Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of American Transparency, has been reporting on this since the Obama administration. It sure doesn’t make one feel protected, from what?

The moral of this story is: If you own a gun, don’t give it up. It is your protection from invaders. Food for thought.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc