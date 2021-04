KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

A U.S. government plane is seen at the Santa Barbara Airport Sunday morning.

A U.S. government plane landed at the Santa Barbara Airport Saturday afternoon and was still at the airport Sunday morning.

The plane is a Boeing C-32A, one of four used to transport United States leaders around the globe.

It is unknown who arrived on the C-32A.

Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted a photo on a government-issued plane with the caption, “Brighter days are ahead.” V.P. Harris’s tweet could likely be unrelated to the landing Saturday.

— Annelise Hanshaw